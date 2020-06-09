Members of the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections spent Monday making last-minute preparations for today’s primary. Some board members got a head start on processing the increased number of mail-in absentee ballots.
While voters continued to trickle in to the voter registration office to cast their absentee ballots in-person, three board members were removing the outer envelopes of the mail-in absentee ballots.
This process, usually required to be done on Election Day, is possible because of a provision in Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency executive order that allows election boards to get started a day earlier.
Board members Ann Broome, Beth Rembert and James Wilson were removing outer envelopes in the county’s conference room. Broome said they were removing the envelopes that were labeled “BALLOTS HEREIN” which contain the actual absentee ballots and stacking them up.
Today, those envelopes will be placed in a machine that will remove the ballots from the envelopes. Those ballots will then be placed through the ballot scanner to officially cast the votes.
All of this would normally have been completed on Election Day but small changes in procedure because of the COVID-19 pandemic have made casting, collecting and counting ballots easier.
The removal of the witness requirement was particularly helpful.
“Not having to check for a witness signature is big,” Rembert said.
Board members were also having to work through issues in the mail-in ballot process. For example, some voters did not return their ballots in the “BALLOTS HEREIN” envelope. When board members open the outer envelope, all they find is the voter’s ballot.
They leave the ballot in the outer envelope and put those aside to be handled separately, Rembert said.
Until the ballots were locked up for the night, Rembert said a commission member had to stay with them for security purposes.
In neighboring Abbeville County, Director of Voter Registration and Elections Kim London said officials were originally going to start opening outer envelopes Monday but were too busy with other preparations to get started.
London said more than 700 absentee ballots had been cast as of Friday evening. She was not able to give exact numbers at the time but estimated that most of that number were mail-in absentee ballots.
As of Friday evening, Greenwood County had received more than 1,600 mail-in absentee ballots, according to a totals sheet provided to the Index-Journal.
Other preparations were also taking place in Greenwood to prepare for today’s primary. Members of the board were preparing the materials outside of the county building for each polling place.
Stacks of signs, bags and cones could be seen around the lower portion of the Greenwood County Administration building before noon on Monday.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.