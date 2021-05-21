Changes won’t be on scale with, say, the state of Georgia, but some election policies are being revised in Greenwood County.
The Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections met Thursday to discuss those changes.
“Most of this is just simple revisions,” Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections, told the board.
Moody said many of the policies have not been updated since the voter registration and election boards were combined.
The board voted to remove the EVRL policy – a rule that prevented poll workers from connecting phones to the poll laptops. The policy was archaic because poll workers now use e-poll books provided by the state election commission.
“That’s why the policy was important, but we no longer need it,” Moody said.
After another unanimous vote, the board updated the office keys procedure to keep key security updated.
“We’ve got to keep security in place,” Moody said.
The board also voted to update its general policies and procedures “to reflect new equipment.”
Following the theme of election security, the board also approved changes to write-in county policy.
“This is written by the state election commission; we just adopted their policy,” Moody said. “And just kind of added a few things to it to make it our own.”
Many of the election policies that were discussed were based on state policies that were tweaked to make them fit for Greenwood County. One policy that was approved was new but relevant to recent events.
“We have not had an emergency procedure policy in the past,” Moody said.
Moody said she tasked Lelion Elledge, assistant director of voter registration and elections, to develop the policy. She said most of the information came from FEMA guidance and George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator. Some of the policy came from past experience.
“We had a power outage for the day,” Moody said.
When the lights went out a Park Plaza, where the voter registration office is located, Moody found out just how dark the offices could get. She stationed flashlights throughout the office for staff and visitors to use because under state law, she cannot close the office unless clearance is given by the state election commission.
The policy directs where panic buttons are placed and calls for guidance to be placed in offices dictating where people should go in the event of a tornado warning.
“I think Lelion did a really good job putting this together,” Moody said.
The board approved an update to the proof of residency policy. Generally, if a voter who does not have a photo ID comes to the office to get a new voter registration card, the office will mail it to the voter’s residence. If this happens on Election Day, there is not time to wait on mail delivery.
Under the board’s new policy, photo ID-less people would be issued a new voter registration card through the office to enable them to vote in the election. Moody said voters without photo IDs can be common in nursing homes. She stressed that new voter registration must take place at least 30 days prior to an election.
Moody also explained how the office registers voters who are homeless or displaced from their homes. She said the office will register homeless voters using the elections office address.
“You cannot deny somebody to register and vote,” Moody said.
The chain of custody policy was amended to update how the new voting equipment is handed off to precincts. Moody said the ballot scanners are large machines that have to be delivered on trucks to the polling locations. The policy dictates the signing out of voting equipment to individuals so there is a record of who handles the equipment.
The board also found new homes for precincts that have recently been displaced. Voters at Hope’s Ferry 007 will now vote at Community Initiatives at 201 Church Ave. Mimosa Crest 035 voters will vote at Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive, while voters assigned to Graham’s Glen 050 will vote at The Connection, St. Mark Campus at 111 Fuller St.
Moody is still looking for a new home for Parson’s Mill 048, which has traditionally voted at Ashley House at 526 Haltiwanger Road, and Ashley River Run 005, which is assigned to the Greenwood County Courthouse.