“Smart and good lookin’” is how Greenwood obstetrics and gynecology doctor Jack Parham described the many babies he delivered during his time practicing in area hospitals.
Parham on Thursday afternoon spoke to the Greenwood Lion’s Club and guests about the history of integration and medicine in Greenwood.
“I was doctor No. 17 in Greenwood and there are now over 300,” Parham said during the club’s lunchtime meeting at the Greenwood Country Club.
Beginning with the late 1890s, Parham said, the town of Cross Hill had more doctors than Greenwood. Cross Hill had seven doctors to Greenwood’s two, he said, which was because the railroad ran through Cross Hill.
The first specialists came to Greenwood in about 1951, Parham said, and he first worked in Greenwood in 1964.
Parham told stories about his time as an OBGYN doctor at Self Memorial and Brewer hospitals, and the doctors and nurses he worked with.
He recalled one story he said touched him the most. He delivered a small Black baby at Brewer hospital, weighing only 5 1/2 pounds. Later, he went to do his rounds and asked to check on the baby in the nursery. When he asked how the baby was doing, he was told it was “doing great,” he said.
“The baby was deceased, dead,” Parham said.
“So the next baby that I delivered, a small Black baby in Brewer, I took it out of Brewer, put it in my car, took it to Self hospital.”
There, he said, he gave it to the head nurse of the nursery and told her “if she sent this baby back to Brewer, I would not practice in this town. So that was the first Black that was admitted there.”
“Under excellent leadership at the hospital level and physician input, we were able to start admitting Black babies and Black people,” he said
“I take great pride in this accomplishment, thanks be to God.”
Parham told a couple of humorous stories as well, such as washing dishes at the Hash House and destroying a woman’s freshly raked pile of leaves while speeding to the hospital, later returning and raking them back up for her.
He also recalled when hospice was started in Greenwood, saying it’s one of the most wonderful things that happened for Self.
“We’re undivided in a republic, so let’s take care of each other,” Parham ended.