Parents of 40 to 50 children will be scrambling to find a day care for their children following the abrupt closing of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church Daycare in Greenwood.
Because of the resignation of several staff members, including Director Abbigail Norman, the day care is closing its doors, effective today.
In a message shared with parents, Pastor Mike Ventrello said “Several resigned without any notice forcing a staff shortage. These are extreme unforeseen circumstances and our hearts are heavy because of its affect on you, your children and the teachers who remain. At this moment, we do not have enough staff to remain open safely and will be closed tomorrow for an unknown period.”
The message also said that all families will receive a full refund for this week and for any weeks that they have paid for in advance.
Ventrello told the Index-Journal that Norman was put on leave and has since resigned. He did not give details why Norman or other employees resigned.
The Callie Self Daycare had between 45 and 50 children enrolled, Ventrello said. He said reopening would depend on when they had the staff to do so.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said detectives are investigating a complaint filed Monday. Because the case is active, Link said he could release no further details.