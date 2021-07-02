Greenwood CPW has released the 2021 water quality report that measured the quality of water supplied by CPW in 2020.
Water provided by the public utility met and surpassed all state and federal water quality standards, the report indicated, although eight regulated substances were detected in drinking water.
“These substances were at allowable levels and no health-based violations were reported,” the CPW wrote in a release.
The seven-page report details where CPW customer’s drinking water comes from and how the utility treats the water. It also explains where contaminants come from and testing-related data.
The report can be found here: greenwoodcpw.com/waterqualityreport.pdf