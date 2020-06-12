Greenwood CPW will not be reopening its lobby to customers next week. It will instead push the reopening back one week to June 22.
CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith made the announcement during a regular virtual meeting of the commissioners on Thursday. Meredith said the spike in COVID-19 cases in Greenwood was the reason for moving it back.
If cases continue to rise in the area, Meredith said he might consider moving it back more.
The commissioners voted unanimously to award an engineering consultant contract to W. K. Dickson for $50,000 for a risk and resilience assessment. This assessment is required by America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.
They also voted to add W.K. Dickson to the list of approved water department engineering consultants for future projects.
The commissioners also voted unanimously to continue the Employee Assistance Program with Cornerstone for another year. This program costs CPW $4,500 annually.
Cornerstone’s Employee Assistance Program provides counseling services for employees and family. The services are provided at no cost to the employee and counseling is available on a wide range of issues.
Meredith said six employees have taken advantage of the program in the past.