Customers will soon have to pay new fees to Greenwood CPW.
“In an effort to continue offering the various convenient payment options to our customers, CPW will need to assess a convenience fee to offset some of the credit card and processing fees incurred from these offerings,” the notice to customers on the CPW website said.
The utility is charged a fee for all debit card, credit card and e-check transactions, CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said in an email.
“CPW will be charging a 2.25% convenience fee on the total payment amount when making a payment with credit/debit card either online or on the phone,” the notice said.
A $2 convenience fee will also be applied for electronic check payments through CPW’s online portal.
“CPW made the decision to pass a portion of the fees charged by the card companies on to those customers that use that service in an effort to limit the impact to all CPW customers,” Meredith said.
Customers will not be charged a fee if they use bank draft, through the customer’s bank bill pay system or by paying in the CPW officer or drive-thru, the notice said. Customers who mail in a check will also not be charged a fee, Meredith said.
City of Greenwood customers will also see another increase in fees. For years, the utility has charged customers outside the city a monthly fire hydrant fee.
“In order to continue to maintain the hydrants, this fee will be charged to inside city customers as well,” the notice said.
Meredith said county customers have paid this fee for some time.
“The decision was made to charge all customers in order to offset the cost of maintaining the hydrants on CPW’s system,” Meredith said.
He said maintaining the hydrants includes flow testing and exercising the hydrants.
The fees will go into effect Jan. 1.