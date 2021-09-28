Greenwood’s water is among the top in the country, according to the Partnership for Safe Water.
Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, which treats and distributes water throughout the city of Greenwood, was awarded a phase IV, 15-year excellence in water treatment award from the American Water Works Association’s Partnership for Safe Water. The organization is a coalition of the top-six national drinking water associations, said Danny Ware, water department director at Greenwood CPW.
“They try to recognize plants and distribution systems for going above and beyond in their water quality,” he said.
The partnerships programs are broken into four phases, with phase four measuring excellence in water treatment. Greenwood CPW has surpassed the partnership’s standards for treating the city’s drinking water for 15 years.
“We are one of two utilities in the nation to receive that award, the other being the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California,” he said.
Ware credited the dedication of the staff at the W.R. Wise Water Treatment Plant, at 202 Water Plant Road, for CPW’s track record of excellent water quality. He said Lake Greenwood is a good source of water, but rain and sediment can kick up, causing the water to be muddy or cloudy.
Staff at the plant make proactive adjustments when there’s going to be more particulate matter in the water, adding a substance called alum at the plant that helps settle particles so the plant can easily filter them, Ware said.
“Obviously the clearer and cleaner we can get the water from a turbidity standpoint, obviously the better,” he said.
The treatment facility has a maximum capacity of 33 million gallons of water per day, pumping from Lake Greenwood. Inside, powdered activated carbon is added for taste and odor control, along with several disinfectants, free chlorine, chlorine dioxide and chloramines to handle pathogens and trace metals, according to CPW’s annual water quality report.
Alum is added to remove particles, and lime and carbon dioxide for pH control. The water settles in basins before it’s filtered through beds of anthracite coal and sand. Additional chemicals are added for final disinfection before the water is distributed, and CPW monitors for more than 150 substances, and in the past year CPW had no violations of any regulated substance amounts.
For information on where Greenwood’s water comes from and how it’s treated, read CPW’s 2021 annual Drinking Water Quality Report online at greenwoodcpw.com/waterqualityreport.pdf