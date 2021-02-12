The Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works agreed unanimously Thursday to continue supply the Ninety Six CPW with water.
“We’ve had a water supply agreement with Ninety Six since 1960,” Greenwood CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said at the board meeting.
He said the agreement has been amended from time to time. The last time it was amended was in 1988.
“The agreement had expired,” Meredith said.
After meeting with officials from Ninety Six CPW, a new agreement was drawn up.
“They have approved the agreement,” Meredith said.
He said the agreement with Ninety Six CPW is similar to the agreement with Ware Shoals.
Under the agreement, Ninety Six CPW will purchase a minimum of 200,000 gallons per day of potable water whether the water is used or distributed.
The agreement would be in effect until the end of 2029.
The commissioners also heard from Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan.
“I would like to recognize the importance of a strong working relationship with CPW as it relates to the impact on economic development,” Heegan said. “I see today as the first step in establishing that relationship and communication.”
Heegan said she had a close relationship with the public utility when she was the president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in New York.
The commissioners have not agreed to renew the utility’s membership in the Chamber. CPW’s membership investment is $1,256 with a 110% voluntary supporter contribution of $125.60. The $1,381.60 total was due Jan. 31.
The commissioners were going to take up the renewal at their Jan. 14 board meeting but the commissioners decided to postpone action until a later time, CPW board minutes from that meeting said.
Greenwood CPW contributed the second-highest dollar amount to the now-defunct Greenwood Partnership Alliance. CPW contributed $165,000 annually to that organization.
Under the Greenwood Together consortium, the Chamber has taken on many tasks of economic development, including workforce development and retail recruitment.
Commissioners did not discuss renewing their Chamber membership at Thursday’s meeting.