Friday’s gray, misty morning wasn’t the best lake weather, but the day still marked a major step in expanding access to Lake Greenwood.

County officials, lake lovers and fishing enthusiasts gathered at the new Greenwood County boat ramp, beside Break on the Lake along Highway 72/221. The ramp, first approved with the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax, had been under construction since January. On Friday, after multiple delays in construction, county officials were able to finally snip a ceremonial ribbon to open the ramp to the public.

