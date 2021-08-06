Greenwood County received the 2021 J. Mitchell Graham at the annual South Carolina Association of Counties Conference this week.
The county won for its approach to addressing issues of accurately identifying soil classifications on property designated for agricultural use, a press release from the association said.
“Greenwood County winning this award gives me a sense of pride,” Greenwood County Assessor Lynn Hammett said in a press release. “The honor demonstrates a teamwork mindset between departments that draws on the creativity and determination of staff to develop technology that saves time and improves accuracy.”
Hammett’s office worked with the county’s information technology department to develop the Soil Class Application for the county.
“Through a collaborative effort of the county’s GIS and Assessor’s department a component of an in-house Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal Software application was developed to quickly and accurately compute soil classification data of agricultural properties using GIS layers,” William Tomes, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center of Livable Communities Fellow at College of Charleston, said in the award release. “Instead of taking up two days, this new system allows for agricultural calculations to be processed within half an hour from beginning to end by one person, reducing errors and time for completion.”
Named in honor of the late SCAC president who served from 1969-70, the association has presented the J. Mitchell Graham Award for 49 years. Clarendon, Charleston and Kershaw counties won honorable mention awards in the category. Four other counties were also in competition for the award.
“There are several aspects of Greenwood County winning this award that are phenomenal,” Greenwood County Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates said in a release. “The first are the people that went into the innovation and creativity that created this award winning product. The second is the fact that the work was not done to win an award or to receive acclaim, it was simply done because it would make the County’s work product faster and more accurate.”
Moates said Greenwood County is tied with Charleston County for most wins.