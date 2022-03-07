Litterbugs, beware. Greenwood County staff have their eyes out for people dumping trash where it doesn’t belong.
At Tuesday’s County Council meeting, county Public Works Director Rob Russian talked about new initiatives to crack down on litterers alongside efforts to clean up the trash on Greenwood’s streets.
First he shared news of a $25,000 grant from Palmetto Pride to hire a part-time litter pickup crew. The grant will fund a two-person litter crew for six months to help county Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier.
“Several years ago, through another Palmetto Pride grant, we received some cellular trail cameras,” Russian said. “For a period of time, we really didn’t have a lot of success with them.”
But lately, these trail cameras have helped catch people dumping garbage by roadsides. Russian said over the last six months his staff have worked alongside the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Natural Resources to set up cameras in strategic locations around trash dump sites to catch images of vehicles connected with trash dumping.
“These types of cameras and the still pictures or short videos they take, they work best at specific dump locations,” Russian said. “Right now we’re averaging about one prosecution a month.”
He showed off an example — one such camera caught a truck driving past it with a trailer loaded with mattresses, then shortly after caught an image of it heading back without the mattresses in tow. Officials checked a nearby known dumpsite and found the matching mattresses.
The next tool in their fight against litter will be cellular video surveillance, Russian said. He’s hoping to get these cameras set up this week, but they use a cellular wireless data connection and come equipped with a license tag reader.
“It’s specifically built to pick up that license tag and read that tag. Here we’re targeting those moving violators — specifically cars that are going down the road and something might be blowing out of them, or they might be throwing out the window where that still camera isn’t catching that motion.”
Once the trash is out and on the streets, though, someone has to clean it up. Russian said county Code Enforcement Officer Larry Faison had his monthly litter pickup events interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s recently started them back up. Faison takes people who are on probation or have court-ordered community service requirements out to help clean, and Russian said they make a big difference wherever they go.
“Larry does a lot for us on the litter side,” Russian said. “He makes a lot of first-contact with trash that’s been dumped, going through and trying to find evidence for prosecution.”
They’ll have some help from local schools — Woodfields Elementary School has adopted Siloam Church Road as part of the adopt-a-highway program, and other Greenwood County School District 50 schools are set to follow suit.
Russian said teacher-of-the-year Heather Calliham is spearheading an effort to get each of the schools to adopt a highway and organize efforts to keep the road clean.
On March 12, a lakewide effort to clean Lake Greenwood’s shores will bring people together with the goal of keeping nature pristine. Keep Greenwood County Beautiful, and its sister organization Keep Laurens County Beautiful, are hosting their annual lake cleanup. For information and to register, visit bit.ly/3tshBUZ.
“Pre-registration is kind of key to figuring out and spreading out those supplies,” Russian said.
The cleanup efforts are set to start at 9 a.m. at eight locations across the area. Russian said the bulk of the effort will be in the Break on the Lake parking lot, and there will be food vendors, donuts and other food donations for the volunteers. Last year, more than 300 people came out to help clean up. Russian hopes to get at least as many people out this year.
“We learned a lot from last year being overwhelmed with people, and hopefully we’ll be more prepared for that amount of people this year,” he said.