Greenwood area has for years lacked a public transportation system that is accessible to those who cannot afford other means of transportation. That changes, starting today.
MAT TRANS, a transportation system provided by McCormick Area Transit, will begin operating at 7:30 a.m. today. The service area for the transportation system is within a 2.5-mile radius of the Greenwood County Courthouse.
Greenwood County economic development director James Bateman said he is working on getting temporary informational signs placed within the service area.
Rides can be scheduled in advance but no later than 2 p.m. the day before the trip. Approved rides can only be for trips to medical or doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies and essential shopping.
The pickup and destination locations must be within the service area.
Passengers must be ready within 10 minutes of the MAT driver’s arrival. If a rider does not show up for a scheduled ride, the county will be charged the full cost of a one-way trip.
Passenger fare is $1 per trip and $2 round trip, per passenger. Fares are collected when boarding the vehicle. MAT only accepts cash or check but prepaid passes can be purchased with a debit or credit card at MAT’s office in McCormick.
To schedule a ride, call 864-538-4500 or use the AMBLE Mobile App. The service runs 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available to anyone and all ages. The service is not available on Saturdays, Sundays or major holidays.
MAT operates a similar service in McCormick County and Abbeville County is contemplating adding the service to their area. MAT has also requested additional vans for its service and is being aided by the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
At Upper Savannah’s Monday meeting, government services director Rick Green told the board of directors that he was working to submit a 5310 application to the state Department of Transportation for additional vehicles for the service. The board voted to rank MAT’s request for two replacement vans for its operation in McCormick County first followed by its request for two additional vans for Greenwood County.