Some county residents might find they live in a different district after Greenwood County Council votes on new district borders at tonight’s council meeting.
Greenwood County has drawn a draft of its reapportioned county council election districts. After the 2020 U.S. Census, the new demographic data prompted redistricting efforts to bring the population totals of each of Greenwood County’s seven districts in compliance with federal voting laws.
Two major changes in the new draft district maps include council member Mark Allison’s District 2 taking a southwest section of District 1, represented by council member Edith Childs. This portion includes the town of Troy.
District 7, represented by council member Theo Lane, will take a southwest portion of council member Robbie Templeton’s District 6 that runs south along Montague Avenue near Dixie Drive down to a new southern border for District 7 along Old Abbeville Highway. The Lanier Wood community is moving from District 7 into District 6 under the proposed map.
Greenwood County Council will vote on second reading of its redistricting ordinance at 5:30 p.m. today in the Greenwood County Library, and there will be a public hearing before the vote. County Attorney Carson Penney said the draft map was created by the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office based on input from the county and strives to uphold federal and state voting laws as well as preserve communities of interest while keeping compact, contiguous districts.
“The main thing residents need to know is that if they change into a new district, that each council member takes seriously their obligations to represent their district residents,” Penney said. “The Voter Registration and Election office is being updated on any change, and will have information on residents’ specific addresses after third reading and passage, scheduled currently to be on March 1.”
Voter registration also has a new tool called TextMyGov that provides voting and elections information via text message.
Residents can text keywords to 864-971-3777 for information about various election-related topics and can sign up for election updates by texting “GREENWOOD VOTER” to 91896.
