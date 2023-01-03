Two empty seats flanked Greenwood County Council member Mark Allison on Tuesday.
With former council members Edith Childs of District 1 and Melissa Spencer of District 3 finishing their terms at the last council meeting, Allison — who represents District 2 and sat between the women — felt stranded.
"Edith, I'm feeling kind of lonesome right now," Allison said, gesturing to the empty chairs.
Childs was in the audience Tuesday, there to support the woman elected to fill her seat. Before getting to any business, council swore in two new members: Teresa Griffin for District 1 and Johanna Bishop for District 3. Both had family and friends in the audience supporting them.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support," Griffin said to the crowd, "and I look forward to working for you."
Bishop won the District 3 seat in a June runoff election against Bishop, while Griffin beat Republican challenger Chip Oncken in the general election. Bishop said many people asked her if she was excited to join council, but she said excitement isn't the right word.
"I take my job very seriously," she said, "and I look forward to the opportunity to serve Greenwood."
Their first meeting was brief. After electing Chuck Moates as chairperson and Theo Lane as vice chairperson, they moved on to a handful of business items.
Council unanimously approved rezoning a 1.15-acre plot on Pitts Circle, purchased by the owner of Buck Stove Pool and Spa. The move rezones the property from residential to commercial, allowing the owner to keep using a building on the property as storage for his business.
In a first reading, council introduced an ordinance that would move the responsibility of reviewing and approving plats from the planning commission to planning staff. Planning Director Carol Coleman said state law sets what bodies can approve plats.
Currently, the planning commission approves or denies preliminary and final plat approvals, but Coleman said the planning staff does most of the review work. This ordinance would give staff the final say, and the planning commission would retain its responsibility for approving street names, along with its other functions.
