The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office recently bought a 2022 23-foot Stingray boat to use when patrolling on Lake Greenwood. The Sheriff’s Office has one other boat that will still be in service, but will instead be used as a backup. Here, Sheriff Dennis Kelly is shown with the new boat.
With the temperatures rising, more people are preparing to load up their boats and enjoy a cruise or two on the lake. While the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office wants boaters to have an enjoyable time on the lake, they will still be patrolling the waters with a little help from the new 2022 23-foot Stingray they bought with help from Greenwood County Council. The boat cost about $62,000.
“We’ve got two boats — one is the new boat and the other is the old boat. We still have the old boat that is going to be a backup. It broke down a bit, but it’s at least 15-20 years old. It’ll still run, but we’ll use it for backup. That’s why we started working on trying to get something more reliable,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Kelly added that many of the communities on the lake have expressed how much they appreciate seeing the officers on the water.
“That’s why we have big, broad letters on the boat so we’re visible and not just slipping around trying not to be seen. We want to be seen because officer presence is the first line of enforcement. We want everybody to have a good time and have an enjoyable summer,” he said.
But don’t think that just because they’re out on the water that they won’t be patrolling the land. Land and water enforcement will be in full swing, with officers watching for alcohol-impaired boaters and thefts.
“We want people to see us and remember not to have excessive alcohol, especially if they’re operating the boat. We don’t want anybody to drown. A lot of the drownings we’ve had alcohol has been a factor,” Kelly said.
There has already been one drowning so far this year.
The department usually begins patrolling around Memorial Day, dependent upon any special activities on the lake. Sometimes, Kelly said, there may be two boats on the water.
“We work well with DNR. We’re not trying to take the place of DNR. We’re more out there — and they are too — for the safety. And we do check for equipment, life jackets, lights, things like that. We’re not trying to take DNR’s job, we’re just trying to add extra security and safety for the residents and for the people visiting out of town,” he said.