Earlier this month, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina. The data showed a significant increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.
From 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdoses in South Carolina increased by 59%, from 876 to 1,400. The total number of all drug overdoses increased by 53% across the state, from 1,131 to 1,734.
For Greenwood County, it’s unclear if overdoses recorded were a direct result of the pandemic, but Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said if the current percentage of overdoses holds true, then the number should be down some.
“We’ve got four (fatal overdoses) already in the first quarter so it’d be around 16 if it holds,” he said.
In 2019, in Greenwood, there were a total of 186 overdoses, including nine fatal, while 2020 saw 364 overdoses — 42 fatal — and 2021 had 406 overdoses — 49 fatal.
“A lot of times it may just be the supply – the drugs are more plentiful for whatever reason. The drug dealers have more drugs available and for whatever reason sometimes these people will press pills, these fentanyl — we call them blue pills. They have no way of regulating how much fentanyl they’re putting in each batch,” Kelly said.
Kelly compared it to baking a cake, saying when dealers are putting batches together, they have no way of regulating how much fentanyl is going into the batch making it difficult to determine how much is in each section.
“Some pills will have a higher concentration of fentanyl which makes them overdose or the fatal ones — they take a pill that has too much fentanyl and it’s fatal. Sometimes they’ll take it and there’s somebody around and they give them Narcan so it’s not a fatal. Sometimes there may not be anybody around and it ends up being fatal even though it’s from the same batch,” Kelly said.
He added that while a lot of people are divided on the use of Narcan, it’s a tool that has saved not only the lives of those experiencing a possible overdose, but the officers as well.
“It’s a tool we use — some people are advocates for it and some are not. It has definitely saved lives and given people another chance to get off (drugs),” he said.
While fentanyl is at the forefront when it comes to overdoses, Kelly said the more common drugs such as meth and marijuana still stir up problems in the community.
“Meth is still a drug that’s out there that causes issues — not fatal, but people have issues and see things and are paranoid,” he said. “Always got marijuana out there that is kind of the gateway for the dealers out there.”
He stressed their intent isn’t to simply lock people up, but rather see them be productive members of the community and get the help they need. The Greenwood-Abbeville Coalition, which Kelly is involved with, is one way the Sheriff’s Office tries to help those with addictions by providing information and different resources to help people get off of drugs.
And with the current opioid epidemic, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a National DEA Take Back (Pill Drop) on April 30 from 8 a.m. until noon — the drop off location will be in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 528 Edgefield St. Look for a “red tent” manned by the GCSO. In the event of rain, the drop off will move inside the Sheriff’s Office lobby.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, no lotions, creams, liquids, suppositories, etc. will be accepted — only pills.
Kelly reminded people to make sure they don’t take medicine that isn’t prescribed to them and making sure it is secured, saying you wouldn’t know what was in the medicine and that it could potentially turn fatal. He also said to make sure the medicine you’re taking comes from its original bottle.