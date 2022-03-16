Six people filed to run for local and state public offices in Greenwood County when filing opened Wednesday for the June primary elections.
Three Greenwood County Council seats for Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election, as are the state House of Representative seats for Rep. Anne Parks of District 12, Rep. John McCravy of District 13 and Rep. Stewart Jones of District 14. The probate judge seat is also up for election.
McCravy and Jones, both Republicans, filed to run for reelection. Jones, 38, said his first term in office came with its share of challenges and victories. He said he was proud the House passed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions in most pregnancies after about six weeks. He also touted the passing of an open carry law but said he’s hoping for a second term to advocate for fewer regulations.
“What I’m really looking forward to in upcoming sessions is to continue to lower taxes and fight for our state’s freedoms,” he said.
Jones has competition from 47-year-old Joe Benson. Benson, a Republican, lives in Cross Hill and works as an ROTC instructor at Clinton High School. He served active duty in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years and said watching the news he knows there’s need for people who can get things done in public office.
“I definitely have a strong calling to just give back and do service,” Benson said. “I watch the news and I’m involved with civics. ... It’s a mess. It seems like we’re unable to talk with anybody without getting into a fight, and that’s a disservice to the people.”
McCravy, 63, is running for his fourth term in office.
“I’m still excited about representing the people of District 13, and to continue this state’s conservative course,” he said.
He was a champion of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill and said he thinks he’s in a better position now to promote legislation against abortion and federal mandates. He wants to help promote broadband infrastructure and road repairs, along with increasing teacher and law enforcement pay.
Three candidates filed to run for Greenwood County Council seats Wednesday. Chip Oncken, a 43-year-old chiropractor with Emerald City Chiropractic, filed to run as a Republican for the District 1 seat currently filled by Edith Childs, a Democrat.
“I want to make sure Greenwood stays a nice place to live and raise a family,” he said.
Oncken said he’s served on the local Kiwanis board and served as president of the Greenwood Lions Club. If elected, he said he wants to ensure county staff members get raises to reflect the work they’ve done through the coronavirus pandemic.
For her part, Childs said she hasn’t decided if she’s going to run for reelection.
Incumbent Melissa Spencer, who represents District 3, filed to run for her second term. Spencer, 55, said her first term was a good experience, and with her children grown she’s had more time to spend in the community.
“I’ve learned a lot. There’s so much to do in Greenwood, but there’s not enough time to get everything done,” she said.
While helping care for relatives may have kept Spencer busy at times in the past few years, she said she’s ready to continue giving her all and be more hands-on in her district. She wants to get constituents out to county council meetings and have them more involved in local politics.
Johana Bishop, who serves on the Greenwood County School District 50 board, filed Wednesday to run for the county’s District 3 seat.
“I really enjoy being on the school board, I just think it’s time to take it to the next level,” Bishop, 43, said. “More people should be running for public office, period. I just figured, why not me?”
Bishop said her four years on the school board taught her a lot about public service, and the more she learns the more she wants to engage.
Bishop and Spencer are both Democrats.
Filing for these partisan races is open until noon March 30, and the primary election will be June 14. A runoff, if needed, will be on June 28. Filing for nonpartisan races, including municipal elections and the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees races will be in August.