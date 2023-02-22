Gwd county 01
 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Developing in Greenwood County is getting more streamlined, as planning staff seeks to take over the responsibility of reviewing and approving plat applications.

At Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting, Planning Director Carol Coleman spoke on an ordinance that would shift the responsibility of reviewing and approving the layouts of subdivisions from the city-county planning commission to the department's staff.

