Higher education was on the minds of students and teachers in Greenwood County this week.
Wednesday was Greenwood Promise Day and students in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 celebrated by wearing green, signing banners about the Promise and watching a video.
The Greenwood Promise is a scholarship program that provides tuition assistance for students in Greenwood County to get a certificate, diploma or associate degree from Piedmont Technical College or another tech school if their major isn’t offered at PTC.
Phase two, for which the organization is currently fundraising, would provide assistance for the last two years of an undergraduate degree at Lander University or another state-supported school if a student’s chosen program isn’t offered at Lander.
“We are in our phase two campaign and part of our campaign was to reflect back on how we got to where we are, and the fact that we wanted to recognize the efforts of all of our donors and the efforts also of our students and our staff in our Greenwood County schools for all of their efforts and all of their hard work,” said Katie Davenport, executive director of The Greenwood Promise.
Greenwood Mayor pro tem Johnathan Bass visited Greenwood High School with a proclamation from Mayor Brandon Smith declaring Wednesday as Greenwood Promise Day.
Davenport said something special to her was hearing from her mother, who went to her church in Ninety Six and all the students were wearing green, and when asked why, responded that it was for the Greenwood Promise.
“They knew it and they understood the significance of it, and we really just celebrated it countywide,” Davenport said.
“I was blown away by the participation of the staff and the students and really appreciative and grateful of all of their hard work for making that day possible and showing their support. It’s not a day that’s about the Greenwood Promise, necessarily, it is a day just to take advantage and to remind the students of the opportunities they have here.”
Davenport mentioned the immense support for the Promise from the community, adding that the phase two campaign has raised $4.2 million of its $5 million goal.