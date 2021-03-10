Greenwood County School District 51 will host a drive-up food distribution event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Ware Shoals High School.
This is the district's third food distribution event in recent weeks.
There will be about 1,100 boxes distributed and no proof of income or identification is required. People who wish to collect boxes of food should drive up to the high school and will be directed where to go without getting out of their car.
It's a U.S. Department of Agriculture program in partnership with farmers, ranchers and other distributors to reduce food waste and help families have access to fresh and healthy food.
According to the USDA website, the department has delivered 144.4 million boxes of food to people experiencing food insecurity across the country.