WARE SHOALS — A new playground is on the docket for Ware Shoals Primary School after the board of trustees approved a recommendation on Monday evening.
The board approved the staff’s recommendation for the playground and chose to use poured-in-place rubber as the surface.
The board was asked to choose from engineered wood fiber, rubber and artificial turf.
After discussion, the board approved the playground and rubber surface, which will total $151,211.83.
In other business:
Board member Shanon Calvert took the oath of office after being reelected to the board.
Board officers were chosen. Calvert will continue to serve as chair, Jewell McCullough will be vice chairperson and Cody Quinn will be secretary.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse updated the board on a paving project at Ware Shoals Primary School. She said the project is close to completion and said an oversight is being corrected.
The board approved five recommendations for hiring of certified employees.
The board approved the district’s budget for Title I federal funds. The majority of the district’s allocation goes toward salaries and benefits, with allocations also going toward homeless services, license agreements and supplies.
The board went into executive session at the beginning of the meeting to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken from executive session.
