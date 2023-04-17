District 51
Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees passed the first reading of its budget on Monday. From left are trustees Genie McDill, Jewell McCullough and Shanon Calvert, and Superintendent Fay Sprouse. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

WARE SHOALS — As the state budget continues to be hammered out in Columbia, school districts are planning for their 2023-24 budgets.

Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees approved first reading of its budget on Monday, acknowledging that more accurate numbers are likely forthcoming as the legislature finalizes the state budget.

