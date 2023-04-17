Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees passed the first reading of its budget on Monday. From left are trustees Genie McDill, Jewell McCullough and Shanon Calvert, and Superintendent Fay Sprouse.
WARE SHOALS — As the state budget continues to be hammered out in Columbia, school districts are planning for their 2023-24 budgets.
Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees approved first reading of its budget on Monday, acknowledging that more accurate numbers are likely forthcoming as the legislature finalizes the state budget.
The board approved the first of two readings of the budget, which has an 8% increase over last year’s budget at $9,975,700 in expenditures.
The current projected budget does include a $71,599 deficit.
Certain components of the budget that contributed to the increase include a teacher salary increase of $2,500, increasing employer benefits contributions and a step increase for all employees.
A retention bonus approved previously will come from the district’s fund balance.
Board member Genie McDill made a motion to examine the potential of a 4% increase for non-certified staff, and to compare it to the increase for bus drivers.
In other business:
The board approved a policy revision regarding unencumbered time given to teachers.
The board gave its approval to five contract recommendations.
The board also approved the district strategic plan and a couple of overnight field trip requests.
