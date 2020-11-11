Greenwood County School District 50 will soon transition to a modified school schedule. The new school year starts July 22.
Students would be at school for nine weeks and then off for two, according to Superintendent Steve Glenn.
The change was proposed a year ago and recently voted on by the Board of Trustees. It comes after the district sent out surveys to students and conducted community meetings to gauge the response to the modified schedule, which is often called referred to as year-round school because it spreads the same number of school days across a longer span. Students and employees get a shorter summer break, but they get additional breaks throughout the year.
“Around 78% of teachers agreed with the modified schedule, while the community was split at roughly 60% in favor and 40% opposed,” said Johnathan Graves, director of communication for the district.
The date for graduation has to be worked out with Lander but will tentatively be June 3, 2022.