Say goodbye to the hurricane logo.
Greenwood County School District 50 on Tuesday officially unveiled its new logo and vision statement, embracing its identity as “D50.”
Johnathan Graves, director of communications, said the board of trustees initiated the rebrand.
“They wanted to get a new visual identity and a new slogan for the district to create some enthusiasm and excitement for the district,” Graves said Monday.
The district formed a rebranding committee last year that included board members, teachers and district employees.
The new logo, designed in collaboration with Rhodes Branding, incorporates that identity with a logo described by district officials as innovative and clean-cut.
A communitywide survey about the rebrand found that the D50 moniker meant a lot to people and is the way people most commonly refer to the district.
“The whole purpose of the rebrand is to sort of come together and all get behind something and the visual identity and the new vision statement slash slogan is sort of our way of doing that with the board and with the community,” said Kelsey Reynolds, public relations specialist.
“We wanted something that was innovative and forward-thinking that could carry the entire district through for years.”
The district’s updated slogan and vision statement is “Preparing tomorrow’s leaders together.”
“You’ll see that it’s similar to what we have now but the change, the big change in this new vision statement is the word together, and that’s something that came out of our teacher leadership council,” Graves told the board of trustees Monday. “They wanted to add that word and the reason they wanted to add that word is because they understand it takes a community in order for this district to succeed and I really think it’s important that we have that word in there because we are all-inclusive, we understand that it takes the entire district in order for us to be successful.”
The board approved the new logo Monday evening, with many board members congratulating and giving kudos to Graves for his work with the rebrand.
On Tuesday, the new branding rolled out on the district’s website and employees in the district were encouraged to wear green as a celebration.
The district will also be updating school logos beginning next month.
“This does not mean we’re going to take away the ‘G’ from Greenwood High School or change the bulldog to some other mascot at Brewer,” Graves told the board. “This is just for some of our elementary friends, they don’t have a logo, so we want to make sure that they have a logo and it’s clear and consistent schoolwide.”
Phase one of the rebrand with Rhodes Branding cost the district $4,000. Phase two, which includes refining the logo and updating assets such as signs and letterhead, is ongoing.
“Throughout this process, we have engaged student voices, alumni, board members, staff, and faculty members to inform the direction of the new visual identity and vision statement,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a news release.
“Even though most of this process took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have spent an extraordinary amount of time listening, asking questions, and listening some more. We couldn’t be more excited about unveiling our new identity to the D50 community.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.