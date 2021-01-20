Greenwood County School District 50 received two awards for its yearly financial audit.
The two awards were mentioned at the monthly board meeting Tuesday night.
The awards are from the Association of School Business Officials and the Government Finance Officers Association. Both were certificates of excellence for a comprehensive annual financial report.
The district was also giving accolades from accounting firm Elliott Davis who performed the audit.
District 50 is waiting to hear how it can spend additional money it received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund or ESSER.
ESSER is part of federal CARES money that was allocated to school districts to help schools reopen after the novel coronavirus pandemic closed schools last March. School districts are directed to spend ESSER money improving certain areas.