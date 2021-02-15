All Greenwood County School District 50 full-time and permanent part-time employees will receive a $1,500 bonus.
The school board unanimously approved the one-time benefit Monday night.
The board also voted to give a $500 bonus to adult education employees and substitutes who worked more than 50 days and a $250 bonus for substitutes that have worked for at least 20 days
The bonuses will be deposited into employees’ accounts no later than Friday.
Approving the bonuses was a foregone conclusion. The district announced on Jan. 26 that the $1,500 bonuses would be approved at Monday’s meeting.
“Our budget is in a good place with a slightly above 30% surplus currently in our general fund,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a release. “I can’t think of a better way to use these funds than on our outstanding employees who have helped us successfully reopen our schools.”