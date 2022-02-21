Making her way over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, Greenwood High student Icelynn Thomas felt proud and emotional.
Emotional knowing that where she was standing, people were beaten and almost killed. Proud because she was able to walk over a bridge that people of her race famously walked over on Bloody Sunday in 1965.
Thomas was one of 21 teenagers and 14 adults who took a January trip to Montgomery, Alabama to wrap up an eight-week study series on racial issues with the Greenwood County Remembrance Project.
The study series focused on things like Reconstruction, lynching in America and the Phoenix Riot, which took place in Greenwood County.
Selma was the first stop of the trip. The group also visited the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Rose Parks Museum.
Most of the group walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Student Peyton Searles said he felt inspired walking across.
“I felt like I was really walking for my people and what being Black really means,” he said.
Sydney Searles said she was shocked to learn about how people were attacked by authorities there in such an extreme way. “Now I kind of know why they call that day ’Bloody Sunday,’” she said.
Student Hailey Willis said her first impression of the bridge was awe.
“It was very humbling to walk the bridge where these important historical events took place,” Willis said.
The group visited the Legacy Museum and learned about the legacy of slavery.
“From the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its impact on communities across the U.S. through the domestic slave trade, the Civil War and Reconstruction, the museum provided detailed interactive content and compelling narratives,” according to a write-up from the Remembrance Project.
Thomas said her favorite part of the museum was the art, which provided a visual for history.
“You can really sit and feel ‘this is what really happened,’” she said.
Willis said what left the biggest impression on her is that injustice is still present in the incarceration system.
Next the group visited the national Memorial for Peace and Justice, an open-air structure containing plates that each represent a county in the United States where lynchings took place.
Greenwood County had 15 lynchings — tied for most in the state.
Thomas said seeing that exhibit was more emotional, saying school doesn’t teach students about it.
“That evening, the group met to discuss our first two days’ events,” the write-up reads.
“Several students and adults expressed how much they learned and how the events and tours impacted them personally and, for some, in a heartfelt, emotional way.”
Finally, the group visited the Rosa Parks Museum.
Sydney said for her, the most interesting part of the trip was the Cleveland Avenue Time Machine at the museum, an interactive bus that presents civil rights history using special effects.
“We saw the unfair segregation rules forced upon the African American population of 1955 firsthand,” she said.
“It was just really interesting for me to learn about all these things and have all this light shed on everything that happened in history because they don’t really teach this stuff in school and I never knew about it and how terrible it is.”
Student Carter Duffie said he enjoyed the trip greatly and would do it again if he could.
Peyton Searles agreed. “If I could do it again, I would,” he said, adding the trip changed the way he sees Black history, but in a positive way.
“I feel like a lot of kids my color don’t actually get a chance to — or take advantage of the chance to — do stuff like this, and they go on, their kids go on not knowing that certain stuff like this is what really happened,” Thomas said.
“It wasn’t ‘Oh, slavery was over. Everything was fine.’ A lot of people don’t know that and they discard that like it never happened and I really like that my father let me go on the trip.”
The trip was sponsored by a grant from the Greenwood Rotary Club.
“It was an inspiring experience,” states the write-up from the Remembrance Project.
“The Greenwood County Remembrance Coalition believes that to come to know together the painful truths of our past will allow us in our community to grow together into a stronger and more affectionate union.”