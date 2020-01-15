Greenwood County Public Works Director Donna Sightler has submitted her notice of retirement.
Sightler said she has worked with the state for about 35 years and four months and can retire on Feb. 28. But if the county has not found a replacement for her, she has agreed to “work through the transition of the hiring of the next public works director.”
She said she does not know long the transition will be, but she has submitted a retirement notice to the county manager.
“I have not left, I plan to retire,” she said.
Sightler has been director since 2000. Before becoming director, she was an environmental quality manager for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from 1985-2000.