For years, the Greenwood area has lacked some form of public transportation to provide access to needed services by those who cannot afford other means of transportation.
On July 1, MAT TRANS will begin operating in Greenwood servicing residents and locations within a 2.5-mile radius of the Greenwood County Courthouse. MAT operates a similar service in McCormick County while Abbeville County is also considering using the service.
“Greenwood County has a vested interest in development of a countywide coordinated transportation systems,” a brochure on the service said. “To enhance the quality of life for residents of Greenwood County by making jobs, medical services, shopping, education and recreation more accessible through the use of a Safe, Efficient, and Economical Public Transportation System.”
Rides can be scheduled in advance but no later than 2 p.m. the day before the trip. The transportation system is only for approved trips to medical or doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies and essential shopping.
Passengers must be ready within 10 minutes of the MAT driver’s arrival. If a rider does not show up for a scheduled ride, the county will be charged the full cost of a one-way trip.
Passenger fare is $1 per trip and $2 round trip, per passenger. Fares are collected when boarding the vehicle. Right now, MAT only accepts cash or check. Prepaid passes, which can be purchased with a debit or credit card, are available at MAT’s office in McCormick.
Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said payment options could expand depending on the popularity of the service.
MAT’s actual charge for a one-way trip is $10 for which the rider will pay $1 and state Department of Transportation’s grant and the county will split the remaining $9.
Rides may be scheduled by calling 864-538-4500 or by using the AMBLE Mobile App.
The service, which runs 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, is available to anyone and all ages, the brochure said. The service is not available on Saturdays, Sundays or major holidays.
MAT comes at a price for Greenwood County residents. For the county to access a SCDOT grant of $150,000, a 50% match is required. The resulting commitment has created the need to raise the millage for the county by 1 mill to fund the match.
Greenwood County Chairperson Steve Brown has often challenged county residents to use the system.
“If the people really want a transportation system in Greenwood County, it needs to be used,” Brown said in February. “If it isn’t used, it will go away.”
Two vehicles will be used and MAT TRANS already has two Greenwood-based drivers. The service is demand-based and vehicles will not have a fixed route.
While the 2.5-mile radius is the starting point, many are wanting to see the line expanded.
“I think it is a good start,” said Greenwood City Councilmember Patricia Partlow, who represents Ward 2. “All great ideas have to start somewhere.”
The service map for MAT TRANS covers much of the City of Greenwood.
“People think it is a good idea,” Partlow said about views from her ward. “It is much needed.”