About $314 million in business deals are coming to Greenwood County, among three economic development projects discussed Tuesday at County Council's meeting.
Council voted unanimously on second reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for a $90 million capital investment by a company identified only as "Project Wahoo." The FILOT offers a locked property tax millage for 30 years, and comes with other incentives.
The company hasn't been publicly identified yet, but is expected to be named at a council meeting next month.
The same goes for a company identified only as "Project Commodore." Split into two identical $112 million capital investment projects, council voted on ordinances to promise incentives for these projects, and had first reading on an ordinance to offer a 30-year FILOT agreement to that company as well.
Before tackling any of their business, though, council brought up members of the county EMS staff and read aloud a proclamation honoring the work they do to save lives and recognizing May 21-27 as emergency medical services week.
Council approved second reading of the 2023-24 budget. County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the budget includes no property tax millage increases, although there are a few fee increases for the landfill, vehicle fees and the fire fee.
About 78% of county fire fee payers will see an increase of between 75 cents and about $6 on their annual fee. The largest increase is among multi-family residences and industrial fire fee payers, Dorn explained.
The $57.3 million budget covers all the county's funds, and includes a 5% cost of living increase for county employees.
County Fire Chief Steve Holmes and EMS Director Derek Oliver asked council to consider changing how the county fire department is structured. Since starting the paid fire positions with six firefighters, Holmes said it's grown over the years and needs a restructure to stay competitive.
"Now we're trying to make the next step and create a rank structure," he said.
The new program removes an EMT requirement for firefighters and removes the stipend associated with it. The rank structure would include positions for a captain, one lieutenant, fire specialists and firefighters at rank one and two.
In other business:
Council voted to update its retiree insurance premium subsidy policy so that retired staff who come back to work for the county no longer lose their health insurance benefits. Instead, the benefits are paused until the employee leaves their work with the county again.
The county offered a 20-year property tax abatement under the Bailey Bill for the property at 135 Grace St., which is a historic property recently renovated and planned to be rented to Lander University students, according to Planning Director Carol Coleman.
