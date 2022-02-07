Litterers, beware. Greenwood County officials are looking to crack down on people who dump trash in this community.
At Tuesday’s county council meeting, Greenwood County’s elected officials shared their frustrations over a continued litter problem, despite efforts to clean up and curb littering.
“We’ve talked about it, we’ve hired people, we’ve engaged law enforcement,” council member Mark Allison said. “I don’t see any improvements. It just seems to keep spiraling out of control.
“The only way I know you’re going to fix this problem, we’re going to have to start fining people.”
Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said the county would have to hit people in their pockets: no small fines, but hefty tickets. Council member Melissa Spencer said she’s been a part of multiple litter cleanups, and had her own frustrations after seeing litter build back up.
“It was really depressing to see, after a week of cleaning up, picking up over 20-something bags of trash, ... to go back the next week and see it again,” she said.
Greenwood County created a litter prevention coordinator position in 2019 to help organize clean-up efforts and spearhead prevention strategies. That job is now held by Amber Nappier, who council member Theo Lane said is doing everything she can, but he said council needed to step up enforcement efforts against the people who litter in the first place.
“She’s doing, I think, all she can do, but the fact of the matter is the litter in this county is a disgrace,” he said, “and it speaks poorly of many of our neighbors that they apparently have adopted a culture that allows people to throw stuff out the window.”
Nappier has been splitting her focus between investigating littering complaints and organizing prevention programs and clean-ups. She said when people call in complaints of trash dumping, she tries to personally investigate and see what she can do. She picks through the evidence to see if she can identify who dumped the garbage, then checks nearby litter enforcement cameras to see if she can spot anyone driving through with that garbage on them.
“It’s good networking that’s worked the best. There’s people in certain areas that will call me when anything gets dumped,” she said.
Nappier can’t ticket anyone, she’s not in charge of litter enforcement. But she said she works with state Department of Natural Resources officials, code enforcement officers and deputies to handle ticketing and talking with offenders.
She was recently awarded a $25,000 grant through PalmettoPride to help provide for a two-person, part-time litter crew, and has applied for other grants including one for a litter vacuum. She’s also working with city officials to educate residents about the ability to place bulk items on their curbs for pickup within the city limits.
“We’re looking into educating the public where we can and then fining the people who do not comply once educated,” she said.
Trash Time with Tara, regular litter cleanups organized by Tara Smith, has an event targeting South Main Street next weekend, with details available on Facebook, while Keep Greenwood County Beautiful is organizing a lake cleanup for March 12. Nappier said people can reach out to the Greenwood County landfill for information on cleaning up roads for the Adopt-a-Highway program by calling 864-942-8754.