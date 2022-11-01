Well, the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office is ready to help.
Connie Moody, the director of that office, said she still needs poll workers for Election Day, Nov. 8. For your time and work, you'll be paid $135.
Poll workers assist voters in the polling locations. Their duties include verifying voter credentials, marking poll lists, activating ballot marking devices, ensuring voters are properly scanning their ballots and other duties as assigned by the poll manager.
What does it take to land this one-day gig?
First, a poll worker must be a registered voter in South Carolina. And, as far as age requirements, Moody said 16- and 17-year-olds can also work the polls and be paid at the same rate as adults.
Poll workers are compensated at a rate of $135 for Election Day work ($60 for training and $75 for Election Day).
If interested, complete the poll worker survey form at https://bit.ly/3dl50PD and either fax or email the form to the elections office.
Applicants can also apply in the office or email at vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov to get the paperwork via email, which consists of an application, forms for the state retirement system, and federal and state W-4 forms for payroll purposes.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 13. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is 864-942-8585.