Robert Russian has been hired as Greenwood County’s director of public works.
Russian has been the county engineer since July 2018 after serving for three years in Laurens County as director of public works. He said he also worked for the state Department of Transportation for 14 years.
“Our public works director deals both with the landfill and with the roads,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said.
Chappell said it was a good opportunity to combine his experience into one job.
“You can’t bypass an opportunity when it comes,” Russian said.
His salary as public works director is $100,193.
Donna Sightler, the previous public works director, announced her retirement earlier this year but continued in the role until a new director was found.
Russian said Sightler’s announcement was a surprise and he decided to put in for the position.
“It’s an opportunity that came sooner than anyone expected,” Russian said.
He said he was conflicted about putting in for the job because he has several projects in the engineering department that are ongoing. Russian said he will still be involved in many large engineering projects he started.
“You never want to walk away while you have several projects in process,” Russian said. “But opportunities like this don’t come around all that often.”
Russian said he will continue to work the County Transportation Committee for now.
Chappell said he will post the job for the county engineer and Assistant County Engineer Rett Templeton will serve as interim county engineer in the meantime. Templeton’s father, Robbie Templeton, serves on Greenwood County Council.