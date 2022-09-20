From left. Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates presents a proclamation to Associate Warden Michele Carter and Warden Patricia Yeldell for their efforts to support inmates' journey of addiction recovery.
Lakeside properties will soon get new dock signs, while the Greenwood County treasurer is seeking new budgeting software.
At Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting, Treasurer Steffanie Dorn and Jimmy Peden from Connect Lake Greenwood asked council to approve funding to install lake property ID signs on docks. These signs would make it easier for people on the lake to identify where they are and to give 911 dispatchers accurate information when they call to report an emergency on the water, Peden said.
It would take about 5,400 signs to cover each dock on all sides of the lake, but Peden said they asked for bids for 6,000 signs to account for future development and loss. The costs appear to be less than $5 a sign.
Dorn said while Peden and county officials work out the logistics of installing the signs, paying for it will take different approaches for different sides of the lake. She asked that council use $25,000 of lake funds upfront to cover the docks in Newberry and Laurens counties, and next year to raise their dock fees by $10 for a single year in order to recoup the costs.
In Greenwood, Dorn said they would pay for it using an additional $25,000 transferred into the Lake Greenwood Development Zone fund. Any new docks installed afterward will incur a $5 dock fee, which the county currently doesn't charge.
Council approved the resolution 6-0, with council member Edith Childs absent because of a scheduling conflict.
Dorn asked council to approve a variance on the county's procurement policy, allowing her to bypass the normal request for proposal step in order to purchase new budgeting software.
Dorn said it's hard to write an RFP for software because of variation among programs, but said she received recommendations from other government finance officials and reviewed an offer from OpenGov that seemed to provide better service than the county currently has.
The new software would better handle budgeting for personnel, can accurately run scenarios on different outcomes and provides more flexible reporting options that will help better present the county's financial statements.
The software is subscription-based and would cost $75,000 for the first year, with about $45,000 of that being professional services as OpenGov transfers the county's data into the new system. After that, it will cost about $30,000 a year, and a vacant position in the treasurer's office will go unfilled to help pay for it, Dorn said.
"I'm a penny pincher," Dorn told council. "I still think it's a lot of money, but I think it's worth it, or I wouldn't be standing before you today."
Council approved the variance to procure the software. They chose to wait on making a decision regarding expanding the county's public transportation contract with MAT Trans, however.
The expansion would bring the service radius to 6 miles around the county courthouse. Dorn had asked for a resolution to let her and County Manager Toby Chappell negotiate the contract.
But the cost of this expansion isn't set in stone yet, and council members said they'd like more information about the agreement from the MAT Trans board before deciding. They voted 6-0 to postpone this resolution.
In other business:
Council Chairperson Chuck Moates read a proclamation recognizing Leath Correctional Institution's efforts to support inmates' addiction recovery journeys during the month of September.
Council postponed a vote on funding recommendations from the Accommodation Tax Commission. The commission heard requests from various local groups that back tourism-related events. In total, the groups requested about $188,000, and the commission recommended a total of $157,543.25 in funding. Council will take time to review the report, then vote on it in October.
