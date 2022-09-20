County council 01
From left. Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates presents a proclamation to Associate Warden Michele Carter and Warden Patricia Yeldell for their efforts to support inmates' journey of addiction recovery.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Lakeside properties will soon get new dock signs, while the Greenwood County treasurer is seeking new budgeting software.

At Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting, Treasurer Steffanie Dorn and Jimmy Peden from Connect Lake Greenwood asked council to approve funding to install lake property ID signs on docks. These signs would make it easier for people on the lake to identify where they are and to give 911 dispatchers accurate information when they call to report an emergency on the water, Peden said.

