Greenwood County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend County Manager Toby Chappell’s contract for four years.
In addition, Chappell will receive the graduated one-time retention stipend given to employees based on years of service. The stipend ranges from $500 to $980. Chappell’s stipend will be $580.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank County Council for the vote of confidence with the extension that you passed tonight,” Chappell said. “I’m very grateful for the stability that it affords me professionally but more importantly to my family first.”
Chappell has served as county manager for the past eight years.
Council made the motion to extend Chappell’s contract after spending more than two hours in a closed-door meeting to discuss a personnel matter in the county administration office, a contractual matter with McCormick Area Transit and receive legal advice on two topics: ongoing litigation and a matter with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
After executive session, Council also voted unanimously to increase the annual appropriations for the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the 8th Circuit Public Defender’s Office by no more than $20,000 for employment retention stipends.
Council voted to amend a previous agreement between the county and Lonza for Project Sizzle.
“A $73.7 million capital investment and hiring of 30 new jobs,” said James Bateman, interim economic development director for Greenwood County.
Lonza is seeking to expand its Greenwood operations.
“We have been a proud part of the Greenwood community since 1967,” Travis Dover, vice president of operations at Lonza, said. “We have built out the Lonza Greenwood operation to be a center of excellence for capsule and health ingredients globally within Lonza.”
The company will expand existing capabilities for products that go into prescriptive medications, expand capacities for over the counter remedies that treat chronic pain and expand capabilities for finished nutritional supplements, Dover said.
Council also voted to approve a marketing and option agreement with Greenwood CPW. Bateman said CPW will receive grant money to create a pad-ready industrial site.
“We received a $300,000 grant from Commerce to improve a portion of that property for industrial use,” Greenwood CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said in an email.
The site is at 3006 Old Laurens Road in Greenwood.
“This would give the county and CPW a more marketable site,” Bateman said.
Josh Garvin of Manley Garvin presented the fiscal year 2020 final audit to council. Garvin said his firm was issuing an unmodified opinion on the county’s financial operations, the best opinion that can be received during an audit. Council voted unanimously to accept the audit.
Council also had first reading on a zoning ordinance change that would clarify the definition of barns as part of the accessory structure section.
Chappell said this change will lead to a discussion by council of lifting the moratorium on tiny homes.
A rezoning application for property off Northside Drive, Clairmont Drive and Cokesbury Road, which would have appeared on Tuesday’s agenda for first reading, has been withdrawn. Mark III Properties made the rezoning request and after a rezoning hearing in November, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend denying the request.