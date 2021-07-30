ABBEVILLE
John Moore hopes to provide a therapeutic outlet for kids with disabilities through his nonprofit, Animals 4 Autism.
Moore, a Greenwood County resident, is seeking volunteers and donors to help reach his goal of offering free therapeutic riding to children.
The nonprofit was started by Moore, who realized during a multi-state trip in his mule-pulled wagon a few years ago, that kids — and especially those with autism — related with his mules, Jake and Toby.
The trip, a bucket-list item for Moore, was cut short after an accident, but during the trip, people would stop to speak to Moore and check out his ride and offer money to help with the trip. He’d turn it down, showing them he had everything he needed, and encourage them to donate the money to a local-to-them charity.
A handful of parents of children with autism brought their children to check out the wagon.
“They loved it, you know. Every day more and more,” Moore said.
Some of them would even meet up with him twice a day or two later, miles up the road.
Back home from the trip, Moore said he received a call from someone who asked for help getting her children into a therapeutic riding program, but she couldn’t afford anything offered locally.
That’s when Moore decided to open Animals 4 Autism, which received 501c3 status in February 2020.
Moore has established a location for the nonprofit, on a sprawling property in Abbeville County, and is seeking help with construction, funds and outreach. He is also planning to hire a trained and certified instructor.
Moore said he can’t explain how the animals connect with children, but has seen it with his own eyes.
Moore can be reached at 864-321-0300, or by mail at P.O. Box 49383 in Greenwood. The nonprofit can be reached on its Facebook page, Animals4Autism.