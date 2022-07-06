Greenwood County's landfill needs tweaking. Public Works Director Rob Russian told county council it's time to re-permit and redesign the next few areas that will house the county's garbage.
At Tuesday's county council meeting, Russian said the current landfill was permitted in 1993.
"The original design is now almost 30 years old," he said. "For many years we've been doing some minor modifications, but now it's time for something a little bit bigger."
The landfill, located on about 650 acres along Siloam Church Road, was originally permitted for eight sections, called cells. Each cell marks an area where dirt will be stripped away to make room for garbage, which is then covered with dirt. The cells each have their own drainage systems, and a liner underneath protecting the soil below the seeping garbage above.
In 1993, the county only submitted designs for five of the permitted eight cells, Russian said. Additionally, county staff has learned more about the ground the landfill is on, and Russian said future cells could do with a redesign.
Currently, the landfill is filling cell three, which Russian said will be topped off by June 2024. Greenwood County disposed of about 104,000 tons of garbage in its landfill last year. Cell four needs to be designed and ready before the current cell fills up, Russian said.
He proposed petitioning the state for two modifications to the landfill's permit. A minor modification would adjust the location, size and design for cell four in time for it to be ready by 2024; Russian said this modification is likely to be approved by the end of this year. He's also proposing a major modification that would redesign cells five through eight. That approval process could take years, but he said all eight cells should give Greenwood County up to 80 years of usable landfill.
County council also discussed whether an ordinance is needed to address public solicitation, or begging.
"We have heard anecdotally that there are people who are having some problems in the community with people soliciting in the roadways," said county attorney Carson Penney.
Penney shared two state statutes that bar people from standing on a highway while soliciting help, and another that prohibits intoxicated people from entering the roadway. Sheriff Dennis Kelly was asked about the issue, and he said his office doesn't receive many calls about begging. While he knew of areas where people do hold up signs and ask for money, he said there hasn't been much criminal activity involving them.
Council member Theo Lane said he asked Penney to look into this because he had constituents reach out to him about this issue, but said it seems state law covers what council most wants to avoid — people panhandling in roadways.
In other business:
- Council approved an agreement between the county and the City of Greenwood to share E911 addressing services and road naming services. This was already being done in practice, but the agreement codifies it.
- Council gave County Manager Toby Chappell approval to sign an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for funding for the McCormick Area Transit partnership.
- Council approved final reading of a rezoning request for a Highway 246 South property.