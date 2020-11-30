The Greenwood County Library System, in conjunction with Emerald City Rotary Foundation, is looking to increase its enrollment in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an early literacy program.
The library system and the foundation are partnering with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to promote early childhood literacy.
Some 800 children are receiving books monthly and the library system would like to increase enrollment by 400 additional children by June, according to Jody Gable, children’s services coordinator for Greenwood County Library System.
This program is sponsored by Emerald City Rotary Foundation. Children younger than 5 who live in Greenwood County are eligible to participate and receive a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book monthly, regardless of family income.
So far, Emerald City Rotary has distributed more than 20,000 books to children in Greenwood County.
According to Emerald City Rotary Foundation board chairwoman, Kathryn Nelson Emily, research shows the longer children participate in Imagination Library, the higher those children’s kindergarten readiness scores are.
“This all started with former library director Prudence Taylor several years ago,” Emily said. “Literacy has always been something that’s dear to my heart. I’m a technical and scientific writer.”
Emily said it took a while for the civic club’s foundation to get money together to start Greenwood’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“We’ve been working really hard with fundraising,” Emily said. “It would be nice if we could get all the kids in Greenwood who are under age 5 enrolled, but we are going to need a lot of community support for that. ... The first book a child receives is ‘The Little Engine that Could’ and the last is ‘Kindergarten Here I Come’. If everybody in the community is enthusiastic about it, then maybe we will get more funding to enroll more children.”