The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is putting in the work and has the numbers to prove it. K-9s Balu and Maverick together have recorded just fewer than 4,000 training hours. And according to K-9 Handler Matt Noblin, a lot of the hours they put in don’t get recorded because handlers are training at their homes, too.
The K-9 program was essentially started from the ground up.
After a local family donated Loki, the agency’s first K-9, Noblin said they had the idea to start the K-9 program, but other than basic dog training, they didn’t have much experience. The Sheriff’s Office was able to network with locals who donated their time and helped get Loki trained and certified. Then through a federal grant, they were able to bring on a second dog, Balu who is handled by Noblin.
“What we realized at the time when we were looking for our second dog is that we were actually lacking a lot with Loki. Great dog, served a great purpose. He found a lot of people, a lot of drugs, but when we started looking at the imported European dogs that most police agencies are buying, we realized that we could pretty much step up another level with the type of dog we’re getting,” Noblin said.
Balu came to the department in 2019 from Europe with minimal training or imprinting and went into service in 2020. The newest member of the force, Maverick, was also purchased through a federal grant and went through the same rigorous training as Balu and Loki to become certified.
“Both of our dogs are what you would consider multipurpose or utility. We’re looking at the profiles of narcotics detection, area search for humans, building searches for humans, and tracking for humans. On top of that, we’ve integrated both of ours with the SWAT Team so we have a tactical profile that we train to integrate those dogs with the SWAT Team,” Noblin said.
He added that Balu and Maverick have been great additions to the force and they stay busy with weekly training. So what does a police department look for when it comes to picking the right dog to sniff out the bad guys?
A lot of time is spent in selection to make sure they have the right dog and the Sheriff’s Office has been fortunate to have experienced trainers who help them select their dogs.
“There are certain drives that we test and look for. Those would be their hunt drive and sociability. We want a dog we can have around the SWAT Team or around the public while we’re interacting with people on the street and be very social. That’s really high on the list,” Noblin said.
While it may look like an easy job, Noblin said what people don’t see are the hours of training that goes into getting the K-9s ready to hit the road. On average, it takes about six months for a K-9 to complete the 600 training hours required in order become certified.
“We take the training serious. We kind of push the limits on that. We’ve never been satisfied with basic level of training so we reach out to training outside because we’re always trying to implement new things,” he said. “Having that image of a perfect dog and perfect team is often hard to see from the outside.”
“These K-9s can do a lot more than us humans can. They can smell a lot better than us, too. They’re a great tool and a great asset to the team,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Just like humans, Balu and Maverick each have their own strengths and weaknesses. Balu, Noblin said, is a natural tracker whereas Maverick, who works alongside Deputy Michael Mejia, thrive in narcotics detection.
“The tracking profile is probably my favorite profile to train, which works out perfect. He (Balu) is naturally good at it and I enjoy doing it so we’re really strong in that area. Whereas Deputy Mejia and Maverick really like the narcotics detection. Maverick is smaller, a little faster paced and Deputy Mejia loves training narcotics detection so they mesh perfect there,” he said.
Noblin said they would like to add one more dog to the force this year. Kelly said he would like to see two more dogs added so there could be one on each shift, but said “we’re working on one at a time right now.” He did, however, commend the deputies for their continuous dedication to the program.
“These deputies are dedicated to their work. It takes someone special to do this work and it takes someone who is dedicated,” he said.
Looking forwards, Noblin said they are continuing to make their presence known at schools in the county by providing demonstrations and information to students.
“I don’t know if the word has gotten out that we have that capability of demonstrations. We try to cater our demonstrations to the audience/age level. We try to give a lot of information as far as the dog’s capabilities and the science behind it. The students have been really interested in that,” he said.