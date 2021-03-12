Greenwood County’s jail is looking for new detention officers, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic made keeping and hiring new officers a challenge.
Jail Administrator Lonnie Smith said at the start of the pandemic, he had a few detention officers quit because of health concerns.
“We screen people and take their temperatures when they come in through bookings,” Smith said. “But some of our employees had some health problems, and they were concerned about their safety.”
At full staff, the jail has 49 employees, but there are 10 openings that administrators have been struggling to fill. The jail currently houses about 170 inmates, and officers work in four 12-hour shifts to staff at least five posts per shift.
“We can’t operate with less than five people, but our ideal is eight per shift,” Smith said. “Currently we’re working with seven officers on two shifts, six on the other two.”
Assistant Jail Administrator Mickey Boland said the shift numbers don’t account for when a detention officer has to transport an inmate out of the jail. When that happens, he said he and Smith have had to pull deputies from the sheriff’s office or other detention officers to sit in while the usual officer is out transporting an inmate.
“We’re just trying to come up with some ideas how we can get people notified and interested in working here,” Smith said.
To that end, the jail has been making conditional offers to people who apply and seem a good fit for the job. Smith said corrections officers start at $30,000 and are offered basic dental coverage, the chance to sign up for health insurance and other policies, the chance to participate in a 401K and the state’s police retirement program. After six months, officers get a $500 raise, and after completing the academy they get another $1,000 added to their salary.
“I think a lot of people don’t know what law enforcement really is, and they’re afraid of asking,” Boland said. “Don’t let the word ‘inmate’ scare you. Don’t be afraid of what you see on TV. Probably five percent or less of the population here are problem inmates.”
Smith said candidates have to be 21 or older to attend the state’s Criminal Justice Academy, which they have to do within a year of being hired. They look for attentive candidates who treat people fairly and compassionately and have in the past courted criminal justice students from Piedmont Technical College who have toured the jail before the pandemic started.
When people first put in an application, Smith said he likes to spend about an hour having them tour the jail and shown the officers’ posts, giving them a feel for the job. The jail does background checks and a credit check, which Boland said is to see if the applicant has defaulted on student loans — state law prohibits some people in default of certain student loans from working for the state.
New officers are in training for about two weeks before being put on shifts with experienced officers for further on-the-job training.
“A lot of people who want to go on the road, you start your career here,” Boland said. “I know when the sheriff looks to hire new road deputies, he looks here.”
Smith said he started his career about 38 years ago at the jail, as did many high-ranking officers in the sheriff’s office. The job can serve as a springboard to other positions, but Smith said he loves working at the jail and the opportunities it provides to help people who have been arrested and are facing challenging situations while they’re awaiting trial or serving a sentence.
Starting in April, Smith and Boland said they want to give anyone interested in a potential job at the jail to come in and talk with them about the work. Smith is inviting anyone interested to drop by from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting next month, to get tours of areas of the jail and talk with him or Boland about the jobs available.
Anyone wanting to contact Smith can call him at 864-943-8059, or email him at lsmith@greenwoodsc.gov. Boland can be reached at 864-942-8676, or by email at mboland@greenwoodsc.gov.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to get people in here and see the setting,” he said.