Greenwood County’s jail is getting a full-body scanner, some of the county’s parks will be closed at night and County Council accepted a few honors at its meeting Tuesday.
Greenwood County Council started its meeting with a series of presentations, the first in honor of the late council chairperson Steve Brown. Laurens County Water and Sewer Executive Director Jeff Field and board Chairperson Ted Davenport brought a proclamation they passed in a frame, alongside an image of Brown, to present it to his widow, Beverly.
Field said without Brown’s leadership and dedicated work with Laurens officials, the water system in Laurens wouldn’t be what it is today. He helped broker the agreement to have both Greenwood and Laurens draw their drinking water from the lake.
“He meant so much to our organization,” Field said, handing the proclamation over to Beverly and her daughter, Meagan.
Next, the current County Council and Sheriff Dennis Kelly received an award from the state Association of Counties — the 2021 Outstanding Safety Achievement Award. State Director of Risk Management Services Robert Benfield said Greenwood should be commended for implementing a review board for wrecks involving county vehicles, and praised the sheriff for stepping up to serve on that board.
In a time when the sheriff’s office and EMS have struggled to recruit staff, County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn and EMS Director Derek Oliver had some good news to share. The total of more than $690,000 the county spent on EMS equipment and recruitment and retention have paid off.
In September the department had 14 vacancies, Oliver said, but as of Tuesday there were only five remaining open positions. While there’s been some turnover with new hires, Oliver said 24 of the 30 positions in EMS have been retained, and three employees received incentive pay for enticing new people to apply for work there.
Part of what has helped raise morale in EMS, Oliver said, are the new power load units installed on every county ambulance. These loaders make it easier to put patients in and take them out of the ambulance, reducing risk of injury for staff. The county also helped purchase three training mannequins that have helped new recruits get additional training in.
The sheriff requested council help pay for a full-body security scanning system for the Greenwood County Detention Center. The system costs about $159,000, half of which will be paid for using a sheriff’s office fund reserved for inmate care. The scanner works similarly to scans at the airport, and Kelly said it would alert officers if an inmate had swallowed drugs or had any concealed weapons that hadn’t been previously found.
Some inmates won’t disclose that they’ve swallowed a plastic bag filled with drugs out of concern they’ll face additional charges, but Kelly said those bags can rupture and cause an overdose.
“Hopefully we can get them to some medical treatment with this,” Kelly said.
In other business, council approved:
Third and final reading on two rezoning requests. The first was to rezone about 8.1 acres at 1222 Montague Ave. Extension to C-2, general commercial. Lowcountry Housing Communities intends to develop 60 apartment homes on the property. The second rezoning request was by Greenwood County to rezone about 10 acres at 5712 Highway 25 N., where the county intends to buy the back portion of the lot and combine it with the North Greenwood Industrial Park.
Second reading of an ordinance to set closing hours for county parks in the unincorporated areas of Greenwood County. The sheriff’s office requested set hours to help officers who are trying to stop criminal activity at night at some parks. If the ordinance passes third reading, these parks will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.