A woman spent days in custody before dying of a suspected drug overdose at Greenwood County’s jail. Now her family is suing.
The estate of a woman who died of apparent drug toxicity has filed a lawsuit accusing the county, sheriff’s office and jail of negligence and wrongful death.
Tara Tharpe Godfrey was arrested on March 31, 2021, and faced multiple charges stemming from an argument at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. According to a report, Godfrey argued with a records clerk at the office lobby, went to her car and slammed her car door into an adjacent car multiple times. When officers approached Godfrey, she drove away, almost striking an officer. She ultimately pulled over before putting her car in reverse and nearly striking a patrol car. Police removed Godfrey from her car and she was detained. A report said Godfrey fought with officers and was taken to the hospital before being jailed.
The lawsuit alleges that while Godfrey was being booked, she was combative and yelling, striking two officers. It further states an officer pulled out his Taser, aimed it at Godfrey and tased her.
An unnamed inmate said during an interview that detention center officers were “really physical” with Godfrey and ignored her — the inmate was in the same block, not the same cell as Godfrey. She recalled Godfrey throwing up consistently and said she believed the detention center had something to do with her death.
During phone calls with her mother, Godfrey complained of officers being aggressive toward her, alleging they broke her glasses, refused to give her water and failed to provide her with her prescribed medications. She also claimed she had not eaten or slept since she was incarcerated. During one call, according to the lawsuit, Godfrey said she drank water from the toilet in her cell because she had limited access to water.
At about 9:15 a.m. on April 3, 2021, Godfrey submitted an inmate grievance request form for a medical/sick call, requesting a protein drink as she hadn’t eaten and was feeling dehydrated. It was between 9:30 and 10 p.m. that same day she was taken to see the detention center nurse, who noted Godfrey complained she had not eaten since arriving to the jail and had dietary restrictions. Godfrey requested her mother bring a protein drink and the nurse told Godfrey she would have to ask her supervisor for permission and would let her know the following day. A physical assessment of Godfrey indicated “patients skin was warm and dry, arms covered in bruises, and no acute distress was noted.” Also noted were Godfrey’s blood pressure and pulse.
At about 6:10 a.m. the following day, an officer went to Godfrey’s cell to serve her breakfast. When she did not respond, the officer shook Godfrey’s foot and saw her eyes open, but she did not appear to be breathing.
EMS determined she’d died. An autopsy conducted on April 6 at the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office determined Godfrey’s cause of death was combined drug toxicity of methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl. The autopsy report, according to the lawsuit, noted numerous bruises on Godfrey with little to no explanation from any source.
The lawsuit alleges the detention center’s investigation failed to explain how or why Godfrey would have died of drug toxicity when she was in their care from March 31 until her death on April 4. Also, while the detention center allegedly completed checks on inmates every 30 minutes, nothing in Godfrey’s records indicated she was unwell while in jail.
The Index-Journal reported in 2021 that guards performed checks at least once an hour, sometimes twice. Officers checking on Godfrey reportedly saw her lying on her side in bed, facing the wall as if she was asleep.
Both parties declined to comment, citing pending litigation.