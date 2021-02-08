Greenwood County unveiled its plans to solve a public transportation problem during council’s meeting Tuesday.
“It is up to us as the county council and servants of the citizens and up to the community to make this work,” County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said at the meeting.
The county’s transportation initiative is made possible by a SCDOT grant of $150,000 which requires a 50/50 match from the county, Dorn said.
“McCormick Area Transit — also known as MAT — is a nonprofit and they are an approved service provider that we intend to partner with to provide the transportation services here in Greenwood County,” Dorn said at the council meeting.
The way the program works is a person will call MAT and arrange for a trip. A person may schedule the trip months in advance but the trip needs to be scheduled by 2 p.m. on the day prior. Some trips may be scheduled on the day off but that would be subject to availability, Dorn said.
“To begin with we will offer the transportation in a five-mile area centered around the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce,” Dorn said. “It will only be for medical and essential shopping which are pharmacy and grocery store trips.”
If the trip is approved, MAT will notify the person of the fare which is due. The rate is $1 per trip and $2 for a round trip. MAT will schedule the trip and the driver will collect the fare. The passenger must be ready within 10 minutes of the driver’s arrival, Dorn said.
The cost to the county depends on how far the passenger needs to go. For trips of up to 5 miles, the county would owe $10. For trips in the six- to 10-mile range, the cost increases to $18. For trips more than 10 miles, the county would pay $1.50 per mile. These figures only account for the first leg of the trip.
If the county were to offer Saturday service — which it does not plan to initially — the fees would add an additional $5 and the more than 10-mile service would be assessed at $1.65 per mile.
If a passenger does not show up — after the driver waits 10 minutes — the county would be billed the full cost of the one-way trip.
“A majority of trips will probably fall into the $10 range because of our service area,” Dorn said.
In that scenario, the county would be charged $10. The passenger’s fare of $1 would be deducted leaving $9 left to pay. Since it is a 50/50 match, SCDOT would pay $4.50 while the county would pay the remaining $4.50.
“Based on the budget of what DOT has given us, for 12 months this would fund approximately $12,500 worth of trips per month,” Dorn said.
That figure would amount to 2,778 one-way trips or 1,389 round trips.
The service area is projected to be a 2.5-mile radius from the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce where the vehicles will be stored. The program will start with two vehicles.
Dorn said the program can be amended to add additional types of trips or a larger service area. She said MAT will also provide feedback on denied trips and no-shows. The program is not a Medicare provider as it has its own program.
The program will be a demand-based system and drivers will not have fixed routes. Dorn said DOT normally increases its funding after two years, should the county want to continue the program at that point.
“If the people really want a transportation system in Greenwood County, it needs to be used,” Chairman Steve Brown said at the council meeting. “If it isn’t used, it will go away.”
Brown said the county cannot put the amount of money that is required to run this program and only have a hand full of users.
Dorn said SCDOT anticipates funding to begin July 1.
A public meeting is scheduled for council’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Greenwood County Library.