Greenwood County Council March 7
Greenwood County Council chairperson Chuck Moates, center, speaks during Tuesday's meeting. At left is council member Mark Allison and at right is council member Dayne Pruitt. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County and the Humane Society of Greenwood made changes to their agreement

The humane society’s board and the Greenwood County Council each approved the amendments that lay out the responsibilities of each party, including sterilization and building costs, and annual operational payments from the county to the shelter.

