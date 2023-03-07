Greenwood County and the Humane Society of Greenwood made changes to their agreement
The humane society’s board and the Greenwood County Council each approved the amendments that lay out the responsibilities of each party, including sterilization and building costs, and annual operational payments from the county to the shelter.
Humane Society Executive Director Connie Mawyer and Jim Medford, chairperson of the organization’s board, told county council in January they faced struggles and sought additional funds. County leadership questioned them about funding and operations.
The result: County council and the organization’s board approved two amendments to the 2018 animal shelter services agreement.
The first, Appendix A, lays out operational requirements of the animal shelter and acknowledges a “well-documented history of a strong collaboration in the ongoing fight to control the population of dangerous and unwanted animals in Greenwood County” between the humane society and the county.
The second, Appendix B, details the financial commitments of the two entities. Under that amendment, the humane society will have to submit a three-year strategic plan the county finds acceptable, then the county will pay an additional $65,000 for the current fiscal year for an annual payment of $485,000.
Funding will drop to $465,000 in fiscal year 2024 and $445,000 the following year. Afterward, funding will be the prior year's sum adjusted by the consumer price index.
The amendment also makes the humane society responsible for all animal sterilization costs, with the two parties evenly splitting expenses related to their shared space at the facility.
County council heard from four humane society volunteers at the top of its meeting Tuesday evening, as well as Mawyer.
She ticked through some of the programs the organization offers, such as free spay and neuter clinics, microchipping, intake diversion, and trap, neuter release programs.
“I just wanted to take the time to thank you all for going through this,” Mawyer said.
“I’d like to see our 22-year relationship continue and I want to be the best manager of your shelter, to make the commitment to do what we do.”
Greenwood County Council chairperson Chuck Moates spoke about the issue ahead of the council vote.
“County Council of Greenwood County appreciates the work that the humane society does in partnership with us in the control and care of stray, injured or abandoned animals in Greenwood County and we certainly value this 20-plus year partnership that we have had,” Moates said. “And we frankly wish to continue our working together to fulfill this important mission.”
Moates said the agreement stemmed from the humane society's request for additional funds and a subsequent review by the county treasurer's office.
“Upon review, it was determined that going forward the modifications to our current contracts were necessary to provide more contractual explanation, clarification and direction in terms of financial support and operational procedures for both the Humane Society and the county and what we have before us tonight is the result of these negotiations,” he said.
Council member Dayne Pruitt compared the percentage of the county’s general fund that goes toward the humane society with similar expenditures in other counties, as well as the percentage of the county’s special appropriations funds that goes toward the humane society.
Pruitt said he was giving numbers “for those that were thinking that we may have been underfunding.”
He said there is $1.253 million in the county's special appropriations fund. The largest expenditure is the humane society, he said, at $420,000.
“That represents 34% of the total money in that entire fund that council approves,” he said.
Pruitt gave data for five other South Carolina counties, listing for each the total general fund, how much is given to animal shelters and what percentage of the general fund that makes up.
All five he listed gave, he said, 1.2% or less, with three giving less than 1% of their total general fund to animal shelters.
“Greenwood County,” he said, “$420,000 on a budget of $24.4 million is 1.73%.”
“Should this council approve that amount to $485,000 as has been requested, that will drive our portion to 2% of the entire general fund.”
Council member Theo Lane said the county can be satisfied in its protection of tax dollars and the human society can be satisfied in its programs.
“The public-private partnership I believe is always the best path forward in any community,” Lane said.
Council unanimously approved the amendments. Council member Johanna Bishop was not at the meeting.
“I’m relieved again, as Mr. Pruitt and the chairman, Chuck Moates, talked about, the negotiations we’ve been through, and it is correct, I have to be accountable to them and going through the process and understanding the weeds of the business is kind of where we went to and now we have some goals,” Mawyer said following the meeting.
“The contract needed to be negotiated, it was just the time and place for that.”
In other business:
- Council approved third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 3.61 acres of county property at 5624 Highway 25 N. from rural development district to light industrial. That land is part of the North Greenwood Industrial Park.
- Council appointed Lisa Emily to be special tax district commissioner for the Canterbury subdivision.
- Council approved a variance of the procurement policy to purchase plumbing and lighting fixtures for the Greenwood County Detention Center.
- Moates read a proclamation recognizing AmeriCorps Week as March 12-18 in Greenwood County and heard from Don Goforth with Piedmont Agency on Aging about foster grandparents.
- Belinda Adams, president of the Piedmont Conference Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Church, gave a presentation on Women’s History Month.
- Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith presented the can of corn trophy to the county, recognizing the county’s victory in the annual city-county food drive.