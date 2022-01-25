Virginia Gunter, 83, drove home after her shift at Lander University's dining hall to discover her car had caught fire, spreading and torching her garage and burning part of the kitchen, according to fire officials.
Before she had to run from her burning garage, 83-year-old Virginia Gunter realized something was wrong with her car.
She had just left her job Sunday at Lander University's dining hall and got to her home at 105 Summerhill Drive at about 4 p.m.
"Once I got in the garage, my car was making a strange noise," she said. "I cut it off and looked down and there was fire on the floor in the garage."
Something under her car had ignited, and she rushed inside to call 911 and grab her 10-year-old Pomeranian, Sadie. She went out to the porch when a neighbor came over and pulled her across the street.
"It just happened so fast, it had filled up with smoke and I had to get out," Gunter said.
The 911 call came across as a car fire, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said, but a minute later dispatchers said the flames had spread to the house. Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage ablaze and doused the fire. No one was hurt, he said, and the garage was destroyed, with fire damage to the kitchen and attic.
Gunter lived in that home for 20 years, and now is staying with her daughter. The American Red Cross is helping with financial support to replace essential items, such as medications and other personal items.
She's worked for Lander in food service for more than 16 years, and the university shared in a news release a GoFundMe link for people wanting to help Gunter through this ordeal. The GoFundMe is available at gofund.me/15accf85.
"Ever since joining our team in the summer of 2005, Ms. Virginia has been a steadfast icon of Lander Dining," said Matthew Lugo, general manager of Aramark at Lander. "She is always smiling and thoroughly enjoys her time with the Lander community."
