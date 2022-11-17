Summer has come and gone, with temperatures plunging over the weekend.
That didn’t stop some Greenwood County residents from trying to use the Capital Project Sales Tax-funded boat ramp, which is adjacent to Break on the Lake and isn’t quite finished.
“We’ll call that the soft opening,” County Manager Toby Chappell quipped at Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting.
CPST coordinator Josh Skinner assured council that contractors have better blocked the site from public access while work continues. He is working with the state Department of Natural Resources and said they are eyeing Dec. 1 to open the boat ramp.
To that end, council voted 6-0 to approve a lighting contract with Duke Energy for the ramp, which costs $12,387.52 up front and $324.42 monthly. Council member Theo Lane, who works for Duke Energy, abstained from the vote.
Council member Dayne Pruitt recalled assurances in January that work would wrap up by August and asked if the county could hold the contractor accountable for not finishing on time.
The short answer: Yes.
Skinner said the contract included a penalty of $200 per day for failing to finish on time, although some work delays don’t count toward that tally. Chappell estimated the final penalties at about $11,000.
