Editor’s Note: A story published Thursday on Page 1A incorrectly reported that a local option sales tax was destined for the November ballot. Greenwood County Council is the deciding body on whether to send the 1% sales tax to voters. County Council has yet to vote on the matter. The Index-Journal regrets the error.
Greenwood City Council passed a resolution this week supporting the placement of a 1% local option sales tax on November’s ballot, but whether the measure would go before voters is ultimately up to Greenwood County Council, which has not acted on a referendum.
State law does not allow municipalities to place local option sales taxes on ballots — that can only be done by counties.
“The process would be county council either chooses or doesn’t choose to put it on the referendum in November,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. “The county hasn’t taken a position on it yet.”
The city council resolution was meant to encourage the county to place a local option sales tax on an upcoming ballot and show that the City of Greenwood is united in this cause, City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
Mayor Brandon Smith describes the local option sales tax as a diverse revenue stream from the city, county and other municipalities’ standpoint.
“The reasons we’ve asked county council to put this on the ballot is because the way local government is funded has changed drastically in the last 25 years,” Smith said.
In 1990, lawmakers passed a measure allowing counties to vote on whether they wanted to implement a local option sales tax.
“Before 1990, we couldn’t do this referendum or propose this even if we wanted to,” Smith said.
Only a few counties passed the local sales tax in 1990, but support began to increase in 1993 when it was put back onto the ballot — 32% of counties voted for it, opposed to 25% in 1990.
Currently five of the six counties that surround Greenwood — Abbeville, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda and Laurens — have a local option sales tax.
If implemented, the local option sales tax would be a way the city could raise revenue while reducing property taxes.
“It’s actually a property tax reduction initiative,” Smith said.
Troy, Hodges, Ware Shoals and Ninety Six would also see a reduction in municipal property taxes.
Smith noted how the reduction would apply to personal property taxes as well, such as motorcycles, boats, RVs and planes.
“It’s something that we (the city) believe is a no brainer,” Smith said. “It makes much more sense in terms of the actual benefit to virtually every property owner.”
Non-Greenwood residents would pay an estimated 35-40% of the money from the local option sales tax.
This tax differs from the capital projects sales tax, which can only fund capital projects. Also, while capital project sales taxes can raise a limited amount of money over a certain period of time, with the funds being used for specific purposes, a local option tax does not sunset.
There is an escape clause for a local option sales tax, however, though it would have to be in place for at least two years. At that point, 15% of qualified voters would have to sign a petition at least 120 days prior to the deadline asking County Council to put a question on the ballot to rescind it.
Smith is a proponent of the capital projects sales tax, but said the local option sales tax gives the city flexibility to use funds to “provide public safety, neighborhood vibrancy and quality of life events that Greenwood residents deserve.”
“All the municipalities are unified,” Wilkie said.