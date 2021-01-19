State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey gave the Republican Women of Greenwood County a legislative update Monday.
He was joined by Greenwood County’s senatorial delegation.
“There are 30 Republicans now in the Senate,” Sen. Mike Gambrell said. “We got no reason now not to get things done.”
Massey, who started this year’s session with an increased majority, was thankful for more GOP senators.
“I have to thank you for sending Billy Garrett to the Senate,” Massey said.
He said Garrett will be an asset to the GOP caucus. Massey admitted he was nervous about the elections.
“I thought we were going to lose a seat in Charleston,” he said. “We held them because we have good candidates.”
Massey echoed the words of Gambrell.
“If South Carolina gives you 30, they expect you to use it,” Massey said about the majority. “There is a responsibility that goes along with that.”
Massey, an Edgefield attorney who represents several counties across the Midlands including portions of McCormick and Saluda counties, said the Senate has made two significant changes in the rules which govern the body.
“We are now going to require all earmark requests to be disclosed,” Massey said. “Too often, those local special projects have been hidden.”
A priority for Senate Republicans is passage of S.1, the S.C. Fetal Heartbeat bill. The bill – long championed by Rep. John McCravy – was approved out of a Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee last week. A full committee hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
“I’m hopeful that we are going to make that happen this year,” Massey said.
Sen. Billy Garrett, who was also in attendance, has made the legislation a top priority. He was confident of the bill’s chances Monday.
“We are going to get it passed,” Garrett said.
Gambrell and Garrett serve on the medical affairs committee.
Massey was critical of the state’s plan for vaccine distribution.
“There is some poor leadership at the statewide level,” Massey said.
He said the state needed more medical professionals to administer the vaccine. Massey said Gambrell and Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican, were ready to take legislative action allowing for more medical professionals to be able to administer the vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order before Gambrell and Davis intervened.
“Mike Gambrell forced the governor’s hand on this,” Massey said.