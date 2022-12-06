Greenwood County Council voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a Highway 25 North property adjacent to the Greenwood County Industrial Park, which County Manager Toby Chappell said will serve as the next speculative building's entrance along the highway.
Between a clean audit and an estimated $68 million in capital investments from two new economic development projects, Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting saw plenty of good news.
It started with CPA Josh Garvin sharing the 170-page report Manley Garvin generated for Greenwood County's 2022 fiscal year audit. He condensed it to a two-page summary: An unmodified opinion, granting the county a clean bill of financial health.
A five-year analysis of the county's general fund found they were able to put money away into the fund balance consistently at the end of each year. About $12.5 million are in the county's fund balance, offering them more than six months of operating expenses saved away. Garvin explained municipalities are recommended to have at least two months of expenses saved.
County council followed up the good financial news with more. The economic development project previously only known as "Project Bounce" is an $8.3 million capital investment. The companies involved, Swag Greenwood Holdings and CP Distribution Services, are bringing toy distributor Flybar into the former Eaton hydraulics building on West Alexander Avenue.
The new company would bring 36 jobs to Greenwood, with an average hourly wage of $22.42. Council voted to approve a fee-in-lieu-of-tax equivalent infrastructure credit for the related companies.
Council also voted to approve negotiating incentives with a company currently only identified as "Project Onward." The company is looking to invest about $60 million coming to Greenwood, and a resolution council approved allows for assets involved in the deal to qualify for inclusion under a FILOT agreement, should the company and the county enter one as they negotiate.
In a final economic development matter, council also approved a resolution allowing staff to purchase land at 5624 Highway 25 N., Hodges. The total cost of $365,000 will be paid for through a $300,000 state Department of Commerce reimbursement and $65,000 of CPST funds.
The land is beside a tract the county recently purchased to include in the North Greenwood Industrial Park. The park is the site of the former speculative building, now owned and occupied by E.A. Sween.
County Manager Toby Chappell said purchasing this property allows for highway access to the lot the county will use as the site of its next speculative building for the industrial park.
