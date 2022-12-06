Industrial park

Greenwood County Council voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a Highway 25 North property adjacent to the Greenwood County Industrial Park, which County Manager Toby Chappell said will serve as the next speculative building's entrance along the highway.

Between a clean audit and an estimated $68 million in capital investments from two new economic development projects, Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting saw plenty of good news.

It started with CPA Josh Garvin sharing the 170-page report Manley Garvin generated for Greenwood County's 2022 fiscal year audit. He condensed it to a two-page summary: An unmodified opinion, granting the county a clean bill of financial health.

